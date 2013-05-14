Neighbor's Dad Charged in 6-Year-Old's Shooting Death - Local News - New York, NY | NBC News

The New Jersey father of a 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot and killed his 6-year-old neighbor has been arrested, accused of having multiple unsecured weapons accessible to children, officials said.

The Atlantic County prosecutor's office announced Monday that Anthony Senatore, 33, has been charged with six counts of child endangerment and a disorderly person's offense for enabling access by minors to a loaded firearm.

Senatore's son and 6-year-old Brandon Holt were playing in their neighborhood April 8 when the 4-year-old got a loaded .22-caliber rifle from his family's home and shot Brandon in the head, authorities said. The boys were about 15 yards apart.