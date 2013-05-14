Newsvine

mindsweeper

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 26 Comments: 50324 Since: Oct 2011

Neighbor's Dad Charged in 6-Year-Old's Shooting Death - Local News - New York, NY | NBC News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by mindsweeper View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNBCNews.com
Seeded on Tue May 14, 2013 5:51 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The New Jersey father of a 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot and killed his 6-year-old neighbor  has been arrested, accused of having multiple unsecured weapons accessible to children, officials said.

The Atlantic County prosecutor's office announced Monday that Anthony Senatore, 33, has been charged with six counts of child endangerment and a disorderly person's offense for enabling access by minors to a loaded firearm. 

Senatore's son and 6-year-old Brandon Holt were playing in their neighborhood April 8 when the 4-year-old got a loaded .22-caliber rifle from his family's home and shot Brandon in the head, authorities said. The boys were about 15 yards apart.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor