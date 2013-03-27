Justices signal they might strike down federal marriage law - NBC Politics

Hearing a challenge to the Defense of Marriage Act, which allows federal benefits to go only to heterosexual married couples, the Supreme Court indicated that it might strike down the 1996 law.

After the conclusion of the oral arguments, NBC News Justice Correspondent Pete Williams reported that there seemed to be five votes to invalidate the law.

Williams said comments from Justice Anthony Kennedy indicated that he had problems with law: whether Congress had the right to say what marriage is, as well as the lack of narrow focus in the 1996 law which may make it unconstitutionally over-broad.