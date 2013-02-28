Christian school fires pregnant woman over premarital sex - Life Inc.

Newsvine

Christian school fires pregnant woman over premarital sex

View Original Article: TODAY.com
Thu Feb 28, 2013
In October, Teri James says her supervisor at San Diego Christian College called her to her office and got straight to the point: Was James pregnant?

James, 29, of El Cajon, Calif., was indeed pregnant – and she was also unmarried, a violation of school rules, according to the lawsuit she filed in San Diego County superior court. She says she was fired because, as the termination letter included in the suit stated: “Teri engaged in activity outside the scope of the Handbook and Community Covenant that does not build up the college’s mission.”

