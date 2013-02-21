FBI agents recently warned community leaders in the Detroit area about a possible racist plot by a convicted felon and alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer who was arrested after he was discovered with an arsenal of assault rifles and other weapons, a law enforcement official tells NBC News
Community leaders told heavily armed neo-Nazi sympathizer was tracking them - Open Channel
Seeded on Thu Feb 21, 2013 3:54 PM
