Community leaders told heavily armed neo-Nazi sympathizer was tracking them - Open Channel

Seeded by mindsweeper
Seeded on Thu Feb 21, 2013 3:54 PM
FBI agents recently warned community leaders in the Detroit area about a possible racist plot by a convicted felon and alleged neo-Nazi sympathizer who was arrested after he was discovered with an arsenal of assault rifles  and other weapons, a law enforcement official tells NBC News

