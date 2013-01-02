Newsvine

mindsweeper

About Articles: 1 Seeds: 26 Comments: 50324 Since: Oct 2011

North Carolina governor pardons 'Wilmington 10' - CNN.com

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by mindsweeper View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNN
Seeded on Wed Jan 2, 2013 6:51 AM
    Discuss:
    Article Photo

    Forty years after they were convicted by a jury of firebombing a grocery store in Wilmington, North Carolina, civil rights activists who became known as the "Wilmington 10" were pardoned Monday by the state's outgoing governor.
    "These convictions were tainted by naked racism and represent an ugly stain on North Carolina's criminal justice system that cannot be allowed to stand any longer," said Gov. Beverly Purdue. "Justice demands that this stain finally be removed."

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor