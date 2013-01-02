Newsvine

Backlash prompts Newtown survivor's attorney to pull lawsuit, for now - CNN.com

    Outcry over a request for permission to sue the state of Connecticut for millions of dollars in the aftermath of the Newtown shooting prompted a New Haven attorney to at least temporarily withdraw his client's petition, the attorney said Tuesday.

    "I was getting hundreds of (Facebook) comments" about the potential lawsuit. "So I figured I'd take (the request) off the table for now," said Irving Pinsky, who represents the parents of a 6-year-old survivor of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school.

    Good. What kind of a sleaze would file the suit to begin with?

