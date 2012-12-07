Another guilty plea in Mississippi pickup-truck hate-crime death - CNN.com

A fourth man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime in the death of a black man who was beaten by a gang of young whites, then run over by a pickup truck driven by one of them in Mississippi in 2011.

In a separate but related case, another Mississippi man admitted he was part of a group of whites who carried out other racial attacks against African-Americans around the same time.

William Kirk Montgomery, 23, from Puckett, Mississippi, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal hate-crime charges in the death of James Craig Anderson, who was murdered on June 26, 2011, in Jackson, Mississippi, the prosecutor says. Jonathan Gaskamp, 20, admitted to two federal hate crime charges in other attacks carried out on other African-Americans in or around Jackson.

James Craig Anderson, 47, died after he was beaten and run over by a truck driven by Deryl Dedmon, who was part of a group of seven whites, mostly teenagers, from largely white Rankin County who decided to "go f**k with some n*****s" after a night of partying and drinking, law enforcement officials have said, quoting some of the suspects in the case.